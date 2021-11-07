Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.00) EPS. Forum Energy Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FET stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 35,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $125.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.97. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $28.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

