Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. 3,157,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

