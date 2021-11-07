Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €66.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.54 ($81.81).

ETR FME opened at €61.34 ($72.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

