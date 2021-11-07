Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth $224,080,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

