Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.