FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.88 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

CMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins stock opened at $237.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a 12-month low of $216.41 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.23 and its 200 day moving average is $242.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Cummins by 5.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

