FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Issued By Truist Securiti

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for IAA in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.58. IAA has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

