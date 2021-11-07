FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $43.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $42.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2023 earnings at $116.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,651.33.

Booking stock opened at $2,618.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,406.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,307.10. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,701.09 and a 12 month high of $2,631.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

