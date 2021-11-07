FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Co. plc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.60. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.83.

NYSE ETN opened at $171.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.58. Eaton has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $173.45. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

