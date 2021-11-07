FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PROG Holdings, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PROG in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

PRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $46.71 on Friday. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROG during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

