FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $551.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

