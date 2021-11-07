FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.94) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.40). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

