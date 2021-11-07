FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terminix Global in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TMX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE TMX opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 42.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,861,000 after buying an additional 267,935 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 101.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

