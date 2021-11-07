FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Issued By Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.11. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$74,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,699,954.22. Insiders sold a total of 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473 over the last 90 days.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

