FY2021 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Increased by Analyst

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $133.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 56,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.