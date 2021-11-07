FY2021 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Increased by Analyst

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

HALO opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,449. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

