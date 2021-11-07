FY2021 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries Raised by Analyst (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.40.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.08 and a 200 day moving average of $139.44. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $112.54 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

