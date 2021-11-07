FYDcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,050.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $26,050.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 593,395,761 coins and its circulating supply is 563,481,267 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

