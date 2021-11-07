Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.00. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $34,470 and have sold 40,000 shares worth $140,900. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

