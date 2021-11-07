Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target Raised to GBX 270

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GFRD opened at GBX 205.80 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £228.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72. Galliford Try has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.81 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211.60 ($2.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

