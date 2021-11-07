Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.75 Million

Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce $293.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.54 million and the highest is $303.70 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $300.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

