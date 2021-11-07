Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.
Gannett stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.74. 2,154,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,620. The firm has a market cap of $818.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. Gannett has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $7.05.
In related news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
Gannett Company Profile
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
