Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Gannett stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.74. 2,154,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,620. The firm has a market cap of $818.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. Gannett has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gannett stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gannett were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

