Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $339.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $303.00 to $339.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $302.86.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $331.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner has a 12 month low of $144.37 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total value of $518,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,577.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,131. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its position in Gartner by 6,628.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 250.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

