GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GCP opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

