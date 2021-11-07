GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GCP stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.