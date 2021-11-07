GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

DIGS opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £957.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 211.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 191.75. GCP Student Living has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 216.11 ($2.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

