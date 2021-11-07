Genel Energy plc (GEGYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on December 27th

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Genel Energy stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

