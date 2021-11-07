Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $575.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $515.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on GNRC. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $476.60.
NYSE GNRC opened at $442.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.93.
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Generac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Generac by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Generac by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
