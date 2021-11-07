Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $575.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $515.00 to $575.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GNRC. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $476.60.

NYSE GNRC opened at $442.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. Generac has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Generac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Generac by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Generac by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

