Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 344,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,772. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.51. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -28.71%.

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $834,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genesis Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

