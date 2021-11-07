GenesisX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $200.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $66,667.59 and $200.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,048,152 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

