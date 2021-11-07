Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Gentherm posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

THRM stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.51. 165,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $89.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

