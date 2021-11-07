Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,401 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,401 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Heritage Commerce worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBK stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

