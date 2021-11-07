Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $521.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

