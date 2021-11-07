Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 40,660 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 49.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.48 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $724.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

