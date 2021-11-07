Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Hawkins worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

