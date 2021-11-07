Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.16 Million Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Koppers worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $33.45 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $713.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

