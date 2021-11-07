Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Barrett Business Services worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $8,244,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 511,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BBSI opened at $82.32 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $617.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

