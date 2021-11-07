Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oppenheimer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Oppenheimer by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,428 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

