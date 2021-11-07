GeoWealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 134 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,342,562 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,957,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,170 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.1% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 67,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $662.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $629.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $315.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

