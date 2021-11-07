GeoWealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 400 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 27.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

NYSE DFS opened at $116.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.79. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

