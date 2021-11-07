GeoWealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.