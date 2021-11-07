Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $350,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 30.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 241.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

