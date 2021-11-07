Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$27.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.36.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.