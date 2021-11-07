Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $477.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.26. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

