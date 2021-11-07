Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$58.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins reissued a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$27.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.