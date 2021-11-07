Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$58.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.
GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins reissued a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.88.
Shares of GIL stock opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$27.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89.
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
