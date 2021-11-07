Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report $69.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.57 million. Glaukos posted sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $287.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.28 million to $288.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $269.47 million, with estimates ranging from $246.12 million to $344.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Glaukos by 36.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 590,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,395. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

