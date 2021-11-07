Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glaukos’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

