Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $510,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

HIG stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,864 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

