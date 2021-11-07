Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $532,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.10 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

