Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $466,000 in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

HERAU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

